TD Securities Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.95. 272,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.80.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.