TD Securities Increases National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$85.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.44.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$80.64 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.41.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.