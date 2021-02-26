TD Securities Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $74.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

NEM stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 662,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,891. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

