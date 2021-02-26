TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

