Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 22.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares dropped 22.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,985,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,054,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

