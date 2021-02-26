Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $1.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

TNEYF stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

