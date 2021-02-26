Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $79,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.50. 19,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,091. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

