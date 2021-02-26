Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,101,167. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.