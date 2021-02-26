Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.11, $6.32, $34.91 and $119.16. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.64 or 0.00702854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $6.32, $62.56, $45.75, $10.00, $34.91, $7.20, $24.72, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.