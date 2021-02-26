Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

