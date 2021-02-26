Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.