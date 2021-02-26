Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

