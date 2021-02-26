Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 471,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 192,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

