T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Down 6%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. 5,900,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,547,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Creative Planning increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.