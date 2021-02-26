Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 1,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,520. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,265,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519 over the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYX. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

