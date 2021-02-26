Syntropy Price Hits $0.41 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Syntropy token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,518,491 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

