Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $510.10

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.10 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), with a volume of 1775137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.10.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

