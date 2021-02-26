Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.59. 610,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 560,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $994.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.