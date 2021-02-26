Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 4,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

