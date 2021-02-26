Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.8 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

SYKE stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

