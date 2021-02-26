Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 105.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $124.89 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

