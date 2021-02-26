Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

