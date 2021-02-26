Swiss National Bank Has $8 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

