Swiss National Bank Has $8.77 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Olin worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

