Swiss National Bank Has $8.36 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of United States Steel worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $17.59 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

