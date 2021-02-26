Swiss National Bank Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of FormFactor worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

