Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

