Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $532.30 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

