Susannah Nicklin Acquires 59 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($32.19) per share, with a total value of £1,453.76 ($1,899.35).

Shares of LON:PIN traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,410 ($31.49). 106,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,576. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,457 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,293.71. Pantheon International PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,268.53 ($16.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38). The company has a quick ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

About Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

