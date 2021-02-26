Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

