Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Anthony Heraghty Buys 22,084 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Anthony Heraghty purchased 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,538.02 ($189,670.01).

Anthony Heraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anthony Heraghty 190,583 shares of Super Retail Group stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

