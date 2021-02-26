Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $41.84. 3,932,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,315,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

