Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.30

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sunland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08.

In other Sunland Group news, insider Vahid Saberi purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,283.00 ($183,773.57). Insiders have bought a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $379,436 in the last quarter.

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

