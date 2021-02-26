Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 24.3%

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) were up 24.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 70,085,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,520% from the average daily volume of 4,326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSS shares. Oppenheimer raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

