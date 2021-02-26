Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$32.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.66.

TSE:SU opened at C$26.06 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.36.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

