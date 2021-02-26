Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.95 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

