Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $709,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $514.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

