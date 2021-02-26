Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $26.34.

