Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,583 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

D stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $89.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

