Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

NYSE:RBC opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

