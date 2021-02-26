Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,690 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $21.31 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $823.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

