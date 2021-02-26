Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

