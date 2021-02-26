Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.66 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -391.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.