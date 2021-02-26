Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

