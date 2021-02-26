Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK opened at $245.78 on Wednesday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

