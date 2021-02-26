Streamr 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.53 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $62.63 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00054616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00696929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

