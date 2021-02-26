Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Grant Straker Sells 236,323 Shares

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) insider Grant Straker sold 236,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.30), for a total transaction of A$429,398.89 ($306,713.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Straker Translations Company Profile

Straker Translations Limited engages in the provision of translation services in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates RAY, a cloud-based translation platform that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content with one or more of the approximately 13,000 crowd-sourced human freelance translators for refinement.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Straker Translations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straker Translations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.