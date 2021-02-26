StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of SVI stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.59. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

