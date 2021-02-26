Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Equifax Call Options (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

