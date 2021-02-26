STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.53 ($42.98).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.41 ($38.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.59 and its 200 day moving average is €29.55. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

