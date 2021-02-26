Stifel Nicolaus Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Altus Group stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

